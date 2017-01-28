First Alert Forecast: January chill hangs on through the weekend

SUMMARY: Typical January chill and sunshine expected through the weekend. Details:

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool. Highs will be near 50.

012817_wx_capture_2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly again. Lows near 30 inland and near 40 at the coast.

012817_wx_capture_3

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool again. Highs will again be near 50.

012817_wx_capture_4

A LOOK AHEAD: A very weak front will bring clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles or flurries Sunday night into Monday morning. No snow accumulation and no problems are expected if we do see the snow flurries. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the 40’s. We’ll rebound back into the 50’s by Tuesday and stay dry with lots of sunshine.

012817_wx_capture_5

