ECU holds annual summit to improve male student academic success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University held their second annual Male Education Summit Saturday.

Nearly 80 young men went to workshops informing and empowering students to achieve academic success.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Terrell Strayhorn.

He spoke on his life challenges including race, and education, throughout his life.

Director of student transitions Dr. Lathan Turner said statistics show men are graduating at a slower rate than women.

“We wanted to talk about strategies to enhance the experience for male students, such that they are equipped with everything that they need in order to finish college,” said Turner.

Dr. Turner said he hopes the students leave able to use those skills in their daily life.