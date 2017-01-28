ECU holds annual summit to improve male student academic success

tamara-scott By Published:
mss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University held their second annual Male Education Summit Saturday.

Nearly 80 young men went to workshops informing and empowering students to achieve academic success.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Terrell Strayhorn.

He spoke on his life challenges including race, and education, throughout his life.

Director of student transitions Dr. Lathan Turner said statistics show men are graduating at a slower rate than women.

“We wanted to talk about strategies to enhance the experience for male students, such that they are equipped with everything that they need in order to finish college,” said Turner.

Dr. Turner said he hopes the students leave able to use those skills in their daily life.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s