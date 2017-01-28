Beast of the East soccer tournament pumps in big money to local economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 28th annual Beast of the East tournament is underway in Greenville, and with it comes thousands of out of town visitors.

Greenville officials said there were 78 teams taking part this year. They expected 4,000 people in town for the tournament.

When factoring in money spent on hotels, restaurants and shops, Visit Greenville officials estimate that the direct economic impact of the tournament would be $660,905.

Parents in town to watch their kids participate say it is a win-win for everyone.

“We have team dinners and get togethers, lunches in between so you know we’re always going to the local places to eat,” said Michael Heffner from Cary. “I got some coffee this morning and we’ll go grab something in between games.”

The tournament runs through Sunday.

