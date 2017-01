GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt has passed away. CBS News confirmed the passing with his agent.

Hurt is known for his roles in “The Elephant Man” and his supporting role in the 1978 classic “Midnight Express.”

Hurt most recently played Ollivander in the popular Harry Potter film francise.

Hurt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. He was 77-years-old.