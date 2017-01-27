Onslow Co.’s Lighten Up challenge encourages healthy living

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Folks are walking, running and biking their way to a healthier lifestyle as part of the Lighten Up challenge in Onslow County.

The web-based program encourages people to get active, reduce stress and eat healthy to achieve a better lifestyle.

Participants can sign up as individuals or as teams.

“It’s team-based and that’s really the beauty of it because of that personal connection with each other as teams or as individuals at work or wherever people join,” said Amy Sousa, Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Nearly 1,000 people are part of the program so far, which lasts until May.

If you would like to sign up, you can do so at lightenuponslow.org.

The program is sponsored by Onslow Memorial Hospital.

