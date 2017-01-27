Jacksonville Salvation Army to close building, move to temporary spot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Salvation Army that helps feed and clothe thousands in eastern North Carolina is moving out of its location amid building concerns.

The 60-year-old building houses the Salvation Army serving Jones and Onslow counties.

In about a month, it is closing its doors.

The building is located off Bell Fork Road and used to be an old radio station.

“The Salvation Army came here in the 1980s, and we secured this building,” said Maj. Dean Moretz, a Salvation Army Corps officer in Onslow County.

As operations increased over the years the nonprofit easily outgrew the space.

“It’s outlived its purpose,” said Moretz. “It’s old. It’s getting some dilapidation.”

Small offices and a lack of centralized food pantries are just a few concerns.

“There’s some surface deterioration,” Moretz said. “There’s some mold that’s developing in the walls themselves. And things that aren’t really conducive to a good business environment (or) good health environment.”

Nearly 100 folks depend on the location for food each week.

As the doors in the old building close, doors of a new building will open.

It is located just down the street and will house all of the army’s services but only temporarily.

“This is a lease space,” said board chair Royce Bennett. “We own the property back on Bell Fork. That’s a much better visible location. We’d much rather be over there where people can see us and see what we do and easily find us.”

Before operations here can begin, better flooring and partitions for privacy must be added.

“We want to do it by the end of February,” said Moretz. “So it’s a very quick turnaround. And we want to be in our new facility within the next three weeks.”

A new modular unit will replace the old building.

The cost for the project is estimated at $250,000, and the organization needs about $150,000 more to complete it.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to get everything out of the building by the end of this month.

If you would like to volunteer and help with the move, it’s open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 535 Bell Fork Road in Jacksonville.