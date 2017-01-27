Greenville science center opens new observatory

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people turned out to Kitty and Max Joyner Observatory ribbon cutting in Grifton Friday. The observatory is the newest addition to the A Time for Science Nature and Science Learning Center.

The observatory is home to a 16-inch telescope.

The new device, which was donated from Pitt Community College, can view in-depth pictures from space.

Astronomy director Brian Bake said he was surprised with how many people attended the grand opening, but he said he is excited to see the interest in the great beyond.

“It really is a testament to just the passion and curiosity that people have here in eastern North Carolina dealing with astronomy,” said Baker. “We now have the capabilities to really take that to the next level.”

Baker said the observatory will be available for public viewing at least once a month.

