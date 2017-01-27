Greenville leaders to focus on big projects for annual planning session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville City Council is working to map out the blueprint for the city’s future this weekend as part of its annual planning session.

Greenville continues growing rapidly in terms of population, infrastructure, and economic development. That’s why city leaders say this year’s planning session is so important. It also comes after several opportunities for public input which will guide this weekend’s discussion.

Some of the main points include the following:

The recommendation to build a sports complex

The possibly of bringing a baseball team to town

The Town Common pedestrian bridge to connect uptown to River Park North

A newly proposed cultural center at Town Common

Mayor Allen Thomas says that’s not all though.

“It’s about roads, it’s about safety, it’s about public safety, fire. How do we make sure as this city gets close to 100,000 people in population, are we ahead of the game in this community? So our citizens get the best bang for the buck in Greenville,” Mayor Thomas said.

The conversation Friday night centers around economic development.

Mayor Thomas says this is crucial, given some big projects already in the works.

“The southwest bypass… How that’s going to create an entire cluster of industrial opportunities on a different section of this city which we’re very excited about,” Mayor Thomas said.

Councilmembers say much of the city’s growth over the past several years is thanks to the annual planning session, so they have high hopes for this weekend.

The planning session kicks off at 4:30 Friday afternoon with 30 minutes for public comment.