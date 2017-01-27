Greene Central improves to 18-0 with 71-63 win over Ayden-Grifton

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
greene-central-undefeated

AYDEN-GRIFTON (WNCT) – Torrance Clark led all scorers with 19 points as Greene Central ran its record to a perfect 18-0 with a 71-63 win over home-standing Ayden-Grifton Friday night.

Here are scores from around the area from Friday night:

Kinston 70, South Lenoir 52

DH Conley 42, CB Aycock 30

South Central 57, New Bern 36

West Carteret 63, White Oak 58

East Carteret 72, Jones Sr. 71  F/OT

Goldsboro 70, North Lenoir 67

Southside 69, Lejeune 66

Farmville Central 77, Washington 47

SW Onslow 81, East Duplin 74

SW Edgecombe 71, North Pitt 64

 

Girls Scores

SW Edgecombe 51, North Pitt 50  F/OT

Farmville Central 53, Washington 10

East Carteret 66, Jones Sr. 25

Ayden-Grifton 40, Greene Central 39  F/OT

Goldsboro 40, North Lenoir 32

South Lenoir 48, Kinston 40

