Grantsboro motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV on US 17 bridge

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
9OYS - Traffic - Deadly Crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grantsboro man had died after colliding into an SUV on the US 17 bridge in Craven County Thursday morning, North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said.

Officials said Jefferey Padrick, 54, crashed his 1998 Honda motorcycle into the back of a Chrysler SUV driven by Christy Foreman, 38, of Vanceboro, who had slowed down due to a vehicle broken down on the bridge.

Padrick failed to reduce speed and hit the SUV. Padrick was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he later passed away.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s