Grantsboro motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV on US 17 bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grantsboro man had died after colliding into an SUV on the US 17 bridge in Craven County Thursday morning, North Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said.

Officials said Jefferey Padrick, 54, crashed his 1998 Honda motorcycle into the back of a Chrysler SUV driven by Christy Foreman, 38, of Vanceboro, who had slowed down due to a vehicle broken down on the bridge.

Padrick failed to reduce speed and hit the SUV. Padrick was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he later passed away.