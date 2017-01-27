Friend of Dave Mirra to raise money for monument to the BMX legend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the anniversary of Dave Mirra’s death approaches, one of the late BMX rider’s close friends wanted to do something in Mirra’s honor.

Brian Lee, the owner of the Lee House in Greenville, decided he wanted to get a statue of Mirra built at Jaycee Park.

To raise money, Lee will host a benefit show.

There will be performers, t-shirts and a silent auction.

Up for grabs are things signed by Olympic gold medalists such as Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

Extreme sports icons donated signed paraphernalia.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward Mirra’s statue.

“I don’t think that I’m the only person who thought that there should be a monument, but it hadn’t happened, so I took upon myself to make it happen,” said Lee.

The benefit will at Tiebreakers in Greenville on February 4, the anniversary of Mirra’s death.

