First Alert Forecast: Drier, colder weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A departing cold front leaves us with sunshine and chilly temperatures for most of the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and temperatures are back to seasonable, in the mid 30s. Could be breezy at times but winds are generally light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 50. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph (higher at the coast).

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet with seasonable temps in the 30s.

THIS WEEKEND:  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs around 50. Overnight lows are chilly, in the lower 30s. Sunday night into Monday morning, a front cold squeeze out enough moisture for just a few light flying snowflakes for inland areas with no accumulation.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
