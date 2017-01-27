First Alert Forecast: Drier, colder weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A departing cold front leaves us with sunshine and chilly temperatures for most of the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and temperatures are back to seasonable, in the mid 30s. Could be breezy at times but winds are generally light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 50. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph (higher at the coast).

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet with seasonable temps in the 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs around 50. Overnight lows are chilly, in the lower 30s. Sunday night into Monday morning, a front cold squeeze out enough moisture for just a few light flying snowflakes for inland areas with no accumulation.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast