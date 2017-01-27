Deputies: Man arrested after getting stolen truck stuck in field

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington man stole a truck, got it stuck in a field and then was arrested Thursday night after he returned to the home where he stole it, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bobby Ray Williams, 60, of Washington, has been charged with felony larceny and breaking and entering.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Yankee Hall Road Thursday night and determined what happened after finding the truck stuck in a field and talking to the suspect and homeowners.

Williams is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.