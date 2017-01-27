Beaufort man, Newport woman charged in several Carteret Co. meth labs

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Carteret County residents are charged after the discovery of a meth lab in Newport as well as their connection to additional labs found in the county over the last six weeks.

Deputies and Newport Police officers responded to an address on Roberts Road in Newport on January 17 about possible activities related to a meth lab. When they got to the scene, they noted what was believed to be precursor materials used for the production of methamphetamine. That’s when detectives were called in.

Because of the chemicals involved, an elderly handicapped woman had to be removed from the home, where a plastic bottle with tubing coming from the cap was located on the rear porch. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was brought in once it was determined the meth lab was active. It was safely dismantled.

A lengthy investigation linked the suspects to the Roberts Road meth lab and additional meth labs, the most notable of which was discovered on December 29, 2016 in a restroom of the Crystal Coast Visitor Center located in Morehead City. That one resulted in

a fire.

A third meth lab connected to the suspects was discovered in Newport on December 19. The meth lab was concealed in a gym bag., located a short distance

28-year-old Jordan Ashley Piner of Beaufort and 25-year-old Rhianna Nichole Day of Newport were charged in connection with the labs. Piner was charged with three counts each of manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession and distribution of methamphetamine precursors in relation to the three meth lab locations. Day was charged with two counts each of manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession and distribution of methamphetamine precursors in relation to only the Newport locations.

Piner was placed in the Carteret County Detention Center under a secured bond of $75,000. His first court appearance was on Thursday. Law enforcement officials are actively searching for Day who remains wanted.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Day, please contact your local law enforcement agency.