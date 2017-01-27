(6) East Carolina opens baseball practice

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina baseball team held its first official spring practice under third-year head coach Cliff Godwin Friday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Under partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower-50’s, Godwin and his staff guided the Pirates through a three-hour workout consisting of and intra-squad scrimmage, where ECU hurlers took the mound pitching to live hitters for the first time since the fall Purple-Gold World Series.

ECU enters the 2017 season nationally ranked in five preseason polls including a No. 6 standing by Baseball America, its highest ranking to start a season in program history. The Pirates have also garnered a No. 10 ranking by D1Baseball, Perfect Game and USA Today/Coaches to go along with a No. 13 position in Collegiate Baseball’s poll.

The Pirates return 19 letterwinners, including four Charlottesville All-Regional selections (Evan Kruczynski, Eric Tyler, Travis Watkins/Most Outstanding Player and Charlie Yorgen), 2016 Freshman All-American Dwanya Williams-Sutton and 2014 all-conference performer Bryce Harman. In all, the roster consists of 10 freshmen, eight sophomores, nine juniors and nine seniors.

Also stepping onto the diamond are 14 newcomers, a group that consists of three infielders (Nick Barber, Spencer Brickhouse and Bryant Packard), one catcher (Zack Moore), four outfielders (Dusty Baker, Tyler Edwards, Andrew Henrickson and TJ Riles) and six pitchers (Jake Agnos, Trey Benton, Hunter Britt, Hunter Hood, Ryan Ross, Tyler Smith). The 2016-17 recruiting class garnered a No. 23 national ranking by Baseball America.

The Pirates, who are set to open their 82nd season of intercollegiate baseball on Feb. 17 at Ole Miss, won the 1961 NAIA National Championship, have claimed 24 conference titles (13 regular season/11 tournament), made 28 NCAA Regionals and advanced to four Super Regionals (2001, 2004, 2009 and 2016).

Last year Godwin guided the Pirates to their second consecutive NCAA Regional (No. 3 seed in Charlottesville) and a Super Regional appearance (Lubbock, Texas). ECU, who posted a 38-23-1 record and finished second in The American (15-8-1), rolled through regional play picking up wins against No. 20 Bryant (9-1), No. 10 Virginia (8-6) and William & Mary (8-4) en route to claiming the Charlottesville crown – its fourth regional title. The Pirates continued their magical run, defeating No. 5 national seed Texas Tech, 8-6, in the opener of the Super Regional and came 90 feet away from making their first appearance in the Men’s College World Series in game two of the series.

Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $120. Pirate fans have several different options to choose from and can purchase their 2017 season tickets online (bit.ly/2gynKJ0) or contacting the ECU Athletic Ticket Office.

Ticket Options (tax included)

Chair Back – $200

Chair Back Upgrade – $400

Regular Reserved Bench – $200

Faculty/Staff Reserved Bench – $160

Senior Citizen Reserved Bench – $120

Young Grad Reserved Bench – $120

Economy Plan (Section 201/201 & Jungle) – $120