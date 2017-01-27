3 arrested, 2 wanted in Martin Co. narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been arrested and two more are wanted on narcotics charges following an investigation by the Martin County Narcotics Unit.
The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were as a result of investigations including assistance from the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.
The following were arrested and charged as part of the investigation:
Andrew Montez Goddard, 37
100 North Broad Street, Everetts
Charges:
1-Trafficking in Cocaine (2 counts)
2-Possesion with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule 2 Controlled Substances
3-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances
4-Felony Possession of Cocaine
Date of Arrest: 01-04-2017
Bond: $200,000.00 secured
Kelsey NMN Bryant, 39
626 Ashley Meadows Road, Winterville
Charges:
1-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)
2-Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine
3-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances
Date of Arrest: 01-11-2017
Bond: $110,000.00 secured
Shankia Laqwuanne Williams, 34
703 West Main Street, Williamston
Charges:
1-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule 2 Controlled Substances (5 counts)
2-Trafficking in Opium (3 counts)
3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or
Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School
4-Sell or Deliver Schedule 2 Controlled Substances
5-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances
Date of Arrest: 01-25-2017
Bond: $500,000.00 secured
The following subjects have outstanding warrants and are wanted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit:
Sierre Monique Bond, 30
200 Slade Street Apt. 46, Williamston
Charges:
1-Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)
2-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule 2 Controlled Substances (6 counts)
3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or
Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School
(4 counts)
4-Conspire to Sale or Deliver Schedule 2
5-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances
LeRoy Henderson Morris, 50
200 Slade Street Apt. 46, Williamston
Charges:
1-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule 2 Controlled Substances
2-Conspire to Sale or Deliver Schedule 2
3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or
Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School
4-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances