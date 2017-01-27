3 arrested, 2 wanted in Martin Co. narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been arrested and two more are wanted on narcotics charges following an investigation by the Martin County Narcotics Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were as a result of investigations including assistance from the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

The following were arrested and charged as part of the investigation:

Andrew Montez Goddard, 37

100 North Broad Street, Everetts

Charges:

1-Trafficking in Cocaine (2 counts)

2-Possesion with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule 2 Controlled Substances

3-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

4-Felony Possession of Cocaine

Date of Arrest: 01-04-2017

Bond: $200,000.00 secured

Kelsey NMN Bryant, 39

626 Ashley Meadows Road, Winterville

Charges:

1-Trafficking in Cocaine (3 counts)

2-Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine

3-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

Date of Arrest: 01-11-2017

Bond: $110,000.00 secured

Shankia Laqwuanne Williams, 34

703 West Main Street, Williamston

Charges:

1-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule 2 Controlled Substances (5 counts)

2-Trafficking in Opium (3 counts)

3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or

Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School

4-Sell or Deliver Schedule 2 Controlled Substances

5-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

Date of Arrest: 01-25-2017

Bond: $500,000.00 secured

The following subjects have outstanding warrants and are wanted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit:

Sierre Monique Bond, 30

200 Slade Street Apt. 46, Williamston

Charges:

1-Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)

2-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule 2 Controlled Substances (6 counts)

3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or

Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School

(4 counts)

4-Conspire to Sale or Deliver Schedule 2

5-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

LeRoy Henderson Morris, 50

200 Slade Street Apt. 46, Williamston

Charges:

1-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule 2 Controlled Substances

2-Conspire to Sale or Deliver Schedule 2

3-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or

Deliver Controlled Substances within 1000 Ft. of a School

4-Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

