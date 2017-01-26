Police: Man shot dead by officer following collision

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, say an undercover officer fatally shot another driver who collided with his unmarked car.

A police statement says the officer pursued the other vehicle after the collision and was calling in to report a hit-and-run when the other driver stopped right in front of him and came out displaying a handgun.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement Thursday says the detective then fired, killing the man.

Police described both the detective and the other driver as Hispanic, but did not identify them publicly. The detective will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.