Controversial Pitt Co. dog auction delayed

ken-watling By Published: Updated:
sheriffs-facebook-page-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After an auction by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office putting three dogs up for grabs caused controversy, the auction originally scheduled for Thursday morning was rescheduled at the last minute.

The auction actually began, but as the dogs were being announced the county attorney told deputies to seize the sale. It has been rescheduled for next Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the auction is part of a civil suit, meaning the dogs aren’t the property of the Sheriff’s Office or Pitt County. The Sheriff’s Office is just required to hold such auctions for these civil actions.

“He owed someone money who pursued the financial means through the animals, which is what made the order come through,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Sheriff’s Office. “We had to follow the order, so that’s how it came about.”

According to a legal notice posted on the department’s Facebook page, a black long haired German Shepherd, a black Labrador/Pitbull mix and a Belgian Malinois were to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The post has been shared almost 200 times and the comments are growing as people are wondering if there are any alternatives to selling off the animals, fearful they’ll end up in the wrong hands.

Pitt County commissioner Glen Webb took to the post after several complaints, explaining the auction is part of a civil suit and the dogs are considered property, saying they are trained, but they aren’t police dogs.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s