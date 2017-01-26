Pirates name Prunty as new defensive line coach

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Robert Prunty, a four-time conference recruiter-of-the-year honoree with two different programs, has been named defensive line coach at East Carolina according to an announcement from second-year head football coach Scottie Montgomery on Thursday.

Prunty’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff closes out a four-year tenure at Cincinnati where he served as associate head coach and defensive ends coach since 2013 and co-defensive coordinator since 2014. In addition to impacting the Bearcat program, Prunty spent three seasons under Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech from 2010 to 2012 directing the Red Raiders’ defensive ends.

In seven combined seasons at the FBS level, Prunty was part of five bowl appearances, a conference co-championship and was recognized by Scout.com as the Big 12 Conference Recruiter-of-the-Year in 2010-11 and 2011-12 before earning similar honors as the American Athletic Conference’s top recruiter in 2012-13 and 2013-14.