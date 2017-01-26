N.C. police chief association picks Jacksonville chief as new president

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police swore in their new president earlier in the week.

Director of Public Safety Mike Yaniero received the honor during the association’s annual conference in Cherokee.

Yaniero is 35-year veteran law enforcement officer and has served as police chief since 2004 and became director of public safety in 2012.

He said the association has a full agenda for the next year.

“We have a really aggressive legislative agenda, which includes things like looking at the hate crime law, making sure it’s more inclusive,” said Yaniero. “There’s a number of other things we’re looking at. Expanding the gang nuisance abatement bill, those are some things we’re looking at.”

Yaniero said he’s honored to serve as president.

As NCACP president, Yaniero will also serve as the group’s chairman of the board of directors.