Lenoir Co. leaders administer survey to fight homelessness

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County leaders are working to fight homelessness by gathering more information on the homeless in the area.

As a part of the Point-in-Time national survey, they worked to question the homeless in the region.

Questions about their past and mental state are asked to help determine what is needed in the community.

Volunteer Kawari Hart was once in a homeless situation.

He said it is important to think about those without a home so they can work to get back on their feet.

“Due to the inclement weather that we have here, especially in Carolina, I think it is really helpful for them,” Hart said. “Cause they don’t have anywhere to stay, plus it helps get them off the street and helps them feel better about themselves.”

Once all the surveys are collected, the state will determine what funds are available to help fight the problem.