Kinston man arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after a dog was found with a  rope or collar embedded in its neck, the Kinston Police Department said.

A concerned citizen called the 911 Center to report the dog near the 300 block of East Blount Street around 3 p.m. Friday, police said.

The dog was transported to the Lenoir County SPCA and then to the Five Oaks Animal Hospital where it received emergency surgery for more than three hours.

kinston-dog-abuse-1

Kinston police say the dog, now named Angel, has since been fostered out to a caring family.

kinston-dog-abuse-2

Tommy Lee Heath, 55, of Kinston, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out.

