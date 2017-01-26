Kinston man arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after a dog was found with a rope or collar embedded in its neck, the Kinston Police Department said.

A concerned citizen called the 911 Center to report the dog near the 300 block of East Blount Street around 3 p.m. Friday, police said.

The dog was transported to the Lenoir County SPCA and then to the Five Oaks Animal Hospital where it received emergency surgery for more than three hours.

Kinston police say the dog, now named Angel, has since been fostered out to a caring family.

Tommy Lee Heath, 55, of Kinston, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out.