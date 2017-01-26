King named new football coach at Havelock

HAVELOCK (WNCT) – Former Havelock defensive coordinator and East Carteret head coach Caleb King was named today as the new head football coach at Havelock High School.

King replaces Jim Bob Bryant, who is leaving Havelock to take the head coaching job at Freedom High School in Morganton, which is just outside of Charlotte.

King spent seven seasons under Bryant and served as the Rams’ defensive coordinator for the three 3A state championship teams at Havelock.

King played at Havelock. He then coached for four seasons at West Craven under Clay Jordan before joining Bryant at Havelock.

He spent the last two seasons as the head coach at East Carteret, where he guided the Mariners to a pair of conference titles and a 23-5 record