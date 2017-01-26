Jacksonville man charged with making meth

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man who ran from deputies has been charged with making meth in the Pumpkin Center area of Onslow County, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Wayne Pierce, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with six counts of possessing methamphetamine precursors, one count of manufacturing methamphetamine and one count of failure to appear on a count of larceny.

Deputies said Pierce ran from them when they attempted to serve a failure to appear warrant at his home, and they caught him after a short foot chase. After obtaining a search warrant for his Drummer Kellum Road home, deputies said they found items used to make meth.

Pierce is being held in lieu of $152,000 bail at the Onslow County Detention Center.