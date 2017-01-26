Greenville McDonald’s customers get Big Mac sauce in giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across the country, McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac special sauce, and 45 lucky customers Greenville were able to get their hands on the sauce.

The McDonalds on South Charles Boulevard was one of a select few in the country to be part of the promotion.

A handful of people lined up to get a bottle and enjoy the new products.

“This was a surprise for me,” said Mike Shugart, who got a bottle of the sauce. “I knew about the sauce, but I came cause I come here a lot, and they happened to do this today, so I’m happy about it.”

The fast food chain is doing the giveaway as a promotion for its new Big Mac sandwiches — the Grand Mac and the Big Mac junior.

The rollout of the new sandwiches and the sauce giveaway come after news that only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac.