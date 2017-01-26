Food bank, Food Lion get fresh groceries to families in need

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 3 months after Hurricane Matthew devastated eastern North Carolina, hundreds of families are still in need.

Thanks to Food Lion and the Eastern North Carolina food bank, many of those families went home with fresh groceries.

Nearly 10,000 pounds of food were donated for distribution.

Frozen meat, fresh vegetables and non-perishables were included in the to-go bags.

Food Lion manager Vince Renfrow said he is proud to be able to help those in need.

“It shows a sense of community and togetherness,” said Renfrow. “I think that’s something that helps bring the community together.”

Local coordinator Mari Fisher said those who stopped by were very grateful.

If you are interested in donating to the food bank, you can do so here.

 

 

 

 

