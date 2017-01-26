First Alert Forecast: Warm and rainy morning gives way to warm and sunny afternoon

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
rainy city weather

SUMMARY: A cold front will quickly push across the state this morning, bringing a chance of showers and gusty winds. Much colder but drier air arrives behind the front this weekend. Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING:  Clouds will increase this morning with lows in the mid 50’s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Winds will be southwesterly at 10-20 mph. Rain showers will move in early this morning and last through much of the morning before tapering off early afternoon.

school-bustwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: A spotty shower is possible through the afternoon but most are drying out with clearing from west to east early to mid afternoon. Highs will reach the 60’s, but drop quickly by late afternoon (with clearing skies). Winds will become westerly, with gusts over 30 mph at times (highest along the coast).

microcast-coastmicrocast-inland

TONIGHT: Clear skies tonight with much colder temperatures. It will be breezy at times too with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

night-coastnight-inland

FRIDAY:  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 50.

3

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
56° F
precip:
40%
7am
Thu
56° F
precip:
60%
8am
Thu
57° F
precip:
90%
9am
Thu
60° F
precip:
90%
10am
Thu
60° F
precip:
70%
11am
Thu
61° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.