First Alert Forecast: Warm and rainy morning gives way to warm and sunny afternoon

SUMMARY: A cold front will quickly push across the state this morning, bringing a chance of showers and gusty winds. Much colder but drier air arrives behind the front this weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clouds will increase this morning with lows in the mid 50’s inland and lower 60s along the coast. Winds will be southwesterly at 10-20 mph. Rain showers will move in early this morning and last through much of the morning before tapering off early afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON: A spotty shower is possible through the afternoon but most are drying out with clearing from west to east early to mid afternoon. Highs will reach the 60’s, but drop quickly by late afternoon (with clearing skies). Winds will become westerly, with gusts over 30 mph at times (highest along the coast).

TONIGHT: Clear skies tonight with much colder temperatures. It will be breezy at times too with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 50.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 40% 56 ° F precip: 60% 57 ° F precip: 90% 60 ° F precip: 90% 60 ° F precip: 70% 61 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast