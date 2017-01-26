Craven Co. deputies continue search for runaway girl with cancer

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Craven County are continuing to search for a runaway juvenile they said is a cancer patient and has not had her medication before she left on January 7.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Anai Lopez Gomez. She’s a Hispanic female, approximately 5’ tall, approximately 125 pounds, long brown hair with yellow tips, and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe Jacket, blue jeans, black converse sneakers, and possibly 2 thick gold chains with Virgin Mary and heart lockets on January 7 at her home.

Deputies said she may be in the company of her boyfriend Raul Ramos and based on information received they may be staying in Ayden, Greenville or Kinston.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gomez please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven Communications at 252-633-2357.