Craven Co. deputies continue search for runaway girl with cancer

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Anai Lopez Gomez

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Craven County are continuing to search for a runaway juvenile they said is a cancer patient and has not had her medication before she left on January 7.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Anai Lopez Gomez. She’s a Hispanic female, approximately 5’ tall, approximately 125 pounds, long brown hair with yellow tips, and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe Jacket, blue jeans, black converse sneakers, and possibly 2 thick gold chains with Virgin Mary and heart lockets on January 7 at her home.

Deputies said she may be in the company of her boyfriend Raul Ramos and based on information received they may be staying in Ayden, Greenville or Kinston.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gomez please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven Communications at 252-633-2357

Anai Lopez Gomez and her boyfriend Raul Ramos.
Anai Lopez Gomez and her boyfriend Raul Ramos.
Anai Lopez Gomez's boyfriend Raul Ramos.
Anai Lopez Gomez’s boyfriend Raul Ramos.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s