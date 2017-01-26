Budget grocery chain Aldi opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The opening of the budget chain Aldi off Western Boulevard Thursday adds to Jacksonville’s growing number of grocery stores, bringing the total up to more than a dozen.

Folks lined up by the hundreds to be the first to hit the aisles.

The store’s district manager said Jacksonville was the perfect place to add an Aldi because of budget-conscious shoppers.

Folks said they’re glad to have the store in town.

“It’s very convenient,” said shopper Adria Bolar. “You get a lot with your money. I like the prices, and I love it that there’s one in Jacksonville now because our family was driving to Kinston to get the groceries, and it’s a nice deal.”

This Aldi is bringing about 20 new jobs to the area.

It is also adding to a growing number of businesses popping up along Western Boulevard, prompting the city to add an additional stop light in front of the store.

