(9) North Carolina races past Virginia Tech. 91-72

Associated Press Published:
university_of_north_carolina_tarheels_interlocking_nc_logo-svg

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins along with No. 6 Florida State’s loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and snatched down seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.

Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4), who shot 51 percent in the first half but didn’t do much to get UNC out of what was often a catch-and-shoot rhythm.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s