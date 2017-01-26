(9) North Carolina races past Virginia Tech. 91-72

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins along with No. 6 Florida State’s loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and snatched down seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.

Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4), who shot 51 percent in the first half but didn’t do much to get UNC out of what was often a catch-and-shoot rhythm.