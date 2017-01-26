3 charged in Jacksonville motel prostitution investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been charged in a prostitution investigation at a Jacksonville motel.
Stephanie Oleksak, 28, was charged with prostitution. Kendrick Williams, 28, of Kenansville, and Isaac Avena-Vazquez, 20, of MCAS Cherry Point, were charged with solicitation of prostitution.
The Jacksonville Police Department said they were taken into custody without incident at a Motel 6 on Marine Boulevard Wednesday.
“Prostitution can lead to other crimes such as human trafficking,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, director of Public Safety. “We will not tolerate criminal activity at our community’s hotels and motels.”
