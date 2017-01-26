15-year-old detained after vague threat made involving “shooting up a school”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Greenville pawn shop Thursday afternoon. Pitt County parents were informed of the threat by an automated phone message.

“The Greenville Police Department received word of a vague, unsubstantiated threat today whereby a reference to a school shooting was made,”the message explained. “No specific school was referenced.”

Greenville Police along with Pitt County Schools and WNCT began receiving phone calls and emails immediately for more information. The police department later clarified the threat was made to a local pawn shop but did not clarify which one. Investigators say someone called the shop asking if they sold guns there, later making references about “shooting up a school”.

“Schools and local law enforcement is taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of our students,” the Pitt County Schools message continued. “As such, you may see an increase law enforcement presence at our schools until law enforcement feels that matter has been thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

The Greenville Police Department later addressed the message… and situation clarify the message was meant to be transparent with the community. The department said, in part:

“This message is not intended to alarm anyone, but rather to be as transparent as possible and provide assurance that the matter is being taken seriously.”

GPD says there is no continued threat to the community. The 15-year-old told police the call was a prank. No word yet if the teenager will face charges. Pitt County Schools sent out another message Thursday evening further explaining the developing situation. The investigation continues.