Shooting victim arrested in connection to December Plymouth bar shooting

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Plymouth Police Department arrested a man in a December shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Police arrested Vincent Smith in connection to the shooting outside the Deluxe Sports Bar in December. The shooting happened on Dec. 23rd just after 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the bar off of Highway 64.

According to investigators, Smith was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury. Police say Smith was one of the people shot during the incident.

Smith is currently in the Washington County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Plymouth Police say the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information on this incident contact the Plymouth Police Department at 252-793-4680.