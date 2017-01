PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Plymouth couple has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Jessica and Andrew Lutz were both charged with child abuse, according to Detective Pryce Hohenstein with the Plymouth Police Department.

Both were being held in the Washington County Detention Center. Jessica Lutz received a $15,000 bond, and Andrew Lutz received a $25,000 bond.

The arrests were part of a joint investigation between Washington County Social Services and the Plymouth Police Department.