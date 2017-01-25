Pitt Co. dog auction raising concerns from residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some controversy over a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office auction scheduled for Thursday morning. Up for grabs: three dogs.

According to a legal notice posted on the department’s Facebook page, a black long haired German Shepherd, a black Labrador/Pitbull mix and a Belgian Malinois will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The post has been shared almost 2 hundred times and the comments are growing as people are wondering if there are any alternatives to selling off the animals, fearful they’ll end up in the wrong hands.

Pitt County commissioner Glen Web took to the post after several complaints, explaining the auction is part of a civil suit and the dogs are considered property, saying they are trained, but they aren’t police dogs. They also aren’t the property of the sheriff’s office or Pitt County, the sheriff is just required to hold such auctions for these civil actions. The auction is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10.