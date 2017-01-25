Pirates snap 6 game losing streak with 69-66 win over Tulsa

Associated Press Published:
ecu-vs-tulsa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Kentrell Barkley had 19 points and 11 rebounds and East Carolina held on to defeat Tulsa 69-66 on Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Elijah Hughes added 12 points, Andre Washington had eight with 12 rebounds and three blocks and Deng Riak had six points with 11 boards for the Pirates (10-11, 2-6 American).

Tulsa (11-8, 5-2), which had won four straight, was down by 13 with 8:14 to play. A 3-point play by Jaleel Wheeler pulled the Golden Hurricanes with 67-66 with 1:03 remaining.

Tulsa missed its last four shots, including two 3-pointers and an attempted dunk on its last possession after Barkley made two free throws for East Carolina with 20 seconds left.

Junior Itou had 18 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, including eight in the closing run, for Tulsa. He also grabbed 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s