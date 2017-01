JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Parkwood Elementary school bus with 20 students on board got into an accident shortly before 3 p.m. on Gumbranch Road.

The school’s principal, as well as another bus to pick up the students, is on the way to the scene of the accident. Two cars were involved in the wreck with school bus 101. One of the cars is now in a ditch.

