New FEMA flood maps could mean changes for Onslow Co. residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Newly released FEMA flood maps could have big implications for Onslow County residents.

More than 3,500 new buildings are being added to an A-zone flood area.

Meanwhile, North Topsail buildings are losing their VE restriction, potentially saving those homeowners thousands of dollars on their insurance premiums.

Annual VE zone premiums run as much as $4,000.

“One significant change that we’ve seen is even though some of the flood plain areas are staying the same as far as the boundaries go, we are seeing changes in the base flood elevations,” said Ben Warren, Onslow County Planning.

Elevation changes range from two to four feet.

A public information session regarding the flood maps was held at the Snead’s Ferry Community Center Wednesday.