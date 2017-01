NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The New Bern Police Department is investigating multiple shots fired calls overnight.

According to Lt. Ronnie Lovett, the first reported call was for shots fired in the area of Craven Terrace. It was unfounded.

The second call reported someone had shot at the caller in the area of Washington Avenue.

The third call reported someone had shot into the caller’s home.

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.