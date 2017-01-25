NC fails Lung Association tobacco control report card

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Every year almost half a million Americans die from tobacco use. To try and decrease that number, the American Lung Association releases a report on how each state’s efforts.

It’s called the tobacco control report card. North Carolina’s grade for 2016 was an F. Our state failed in all five categories. The report ranks states on various programs including tobacco prevent smoke-free air, and tobacco taxes. ECU professor Dr. Joseph Lee says we all need to take this issue seriously.

“All smokers have a responsibility to quit smoking and work to break this addiction, but we as a community have a responsibility to put in place the policies and supports for folks to really support our fellow citizens,” Dr. Joseph Lee said.

Dr. Lee says North Carolina has one of the nation’s lowest tobacco tax rates. He says the only way we’ll make a dent in tobacco use is if lawmakers raise the prices.

