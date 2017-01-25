National School Choice week highlights education options

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- For the past six years, one organization has made an effort to highlight all the different options parents have when it comes their child’s education.

National School Choice week is seven days used to celebrate education and all its diversity. It’s used to raise awareness for all the opportunities parents have, the option to choose.

“It’s all about what we choose best for our kids,” charter school principal Matthew Lococo said.

National school choice week is all about highlighting those choices. Advocates share why their way works best for them. We’ll start with charter schools.

“Charter schools let you do different things. It allows me a lot more flexibility it allows our teachers a lot more flexibility and our kid’s a lot more flexibility,” Lococo said.

Then there’s the option that comes with a price tag, one educators say is worth the money. We’re talking about private school.

Private school teacher Kris Arnold said, “You have the challenges that public schools may not be able to offer, we have students that are able to accelerate beyond what they could see in a public school as well.”

Next is home school.

Home school parent, Alesia Williams said, “I can pour more of our beliefs and our faith into him and incorporate it into what we do every day as far as our school work.”

Last but not least public school, the route most of you choose to take.

Kylene Dibble is with Parents for Public Schools. She said, “There are creative programs happening for every child in the public schools no matter what academic level their at, no matter their interests”

At the end of the day. the choice is yours. All of these advocates say there’s no right or wrong answer.

A number of schools in our will host events to celebrate National School Choice Week, click here for more information.