Man charged in deadly Duplin Co. shooting

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Bladen County man is charged in a deadly Tuesday shooting.

29-year-old Brandon Jerod Swindell is charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s in the Duplin County Jail under no bond.

His arrest stems from a shooting incident first reported around 7:20 a.m. on Isham-Frederick Road in Magnolia. Deputies responding to the scene found 45-year-old Miguel Baza Hernandez in a ditch suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

The isolated incident is still under investigation.