Locals weigh in on executive orders cracking down on undocumented immigrants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Locals are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s executive orders that are intended to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

The action would begin planning for the border wall and also remove some federal funding from sanctuary cities, which don’t deport undocumented people living there.

Amexcan represents Mexicans living in eastern North Carolina.

They said the actions promote even more hate

“He (Trump) targets just about every single minority that you can think,” said Juvencio Rocha Peralta, Amexcan director. “That is creating hate against a community that really is not fair.