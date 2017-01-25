Leroy Homer

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
As a child, Leroy Homer dreamed of flying a plane. On September 11, he gave his life as first officer of hijacked Flight 93 that crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

Homer was born in 1965, and he was described as a soft-spoken man with a heart of gold. He completed his first solo flight at the age of 16 and has a private pilot license when he entered the U.S. Air Force Academy.

After he graduated, he began his military career flying C-141s. He served in Desert Storm, Desert Shield and received commendation for flying humanitarian operations in Somalia. He reached the rank of Captain and became a Major after he entered the US Airforce Reserves

In 1995, Homer joined United Airlines.

On September 11, four hijackers attempted to take over United Airlines Flight 93 and fly it into either the U.S. Capitol or White House. The crew and passengers resisted the hijacking attempt. The pilots were the first to fight the terrorists, and the crew and passengers saved Washington, D.C. from an attack.

The plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, killing Homer and everyone else on board.

For his heroic actions, Homer was made an honorary member of the Tuskegee Airmen and received a Congressional Gold Medal.

Read more at the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation website here. 

