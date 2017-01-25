Instructors advocate firearm safety education

kelly-byrne By Published:
gun-safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than one third of U.S. households have firearms, meaning even non-gun owner’s children could be exposed to guns.

Most recently, a 10-year-old Beaufort County boy accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-oldd cousin earlier in the month.

That’s why safety instructors say gun education is necessary for all households.

Downeast Personal Defense and Safety firearm instructor Kris Wynne educates youth on how to handle guns.

“Eddie Eagle Program runs off the premise of four basic rules, said Wynne. “Stop. Don’t touch. Leave the room. Go tell an adult.”

Using props and simulations, Wynne teaches kids how to be gun safe.

It’s information that could save their lives.

“The programs that we do here help to make sure that we take the most risk out of that situation,” Wynne said.

She said there are four golden rules of gun safety children need to know:

1. Always keep your finger off the trigger.
2. Never point the gun at anyone or anything you don’t want to destroy.
3. Know your target and what’s beyond it.
4. Always assume a gun is loaded.

If there’s a negligent discharge, the gun owner will likely be held responsible.

“If you have children in your home, or you have children coming over to your home, you’re required to keep that gun safe,” said Wynne.

That means keeping a trigger guard on the gun or locking it in a safe.

“Have a lock box or something safe that you know your child can’t get to by curiosity or accident,” said Lindsey Richardson, a retail manager with Colt’s Guns and Pawn. “As a parent, you’re responsible for your child. As a gun owner, you’re responsible for safe placement of your gun.”

Wynne hopes all children are educated about gun safety, even if one isn’t in their home.

“You don’t want your child to live the rest of their life knowing that something like this happened, and they were the cause of it,” said Wynne. And it was all because they didn’t have the proper information.”

If you’re interested in getting you child enrolled in a gun safety course or want more information about firearm safety programs head to DownEast Personal Defense and Safety’s website.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s