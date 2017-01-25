Instructors advocate firearm safety education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than one third of U.S. households have firearms, meaning even non-gun owner’s children could be exposed to guns.

Most recently, a 10-year-old Beaufort County boy accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-oldd cousin earlier in the month.

That’s why safety instructors say gun education is necessary for all households.

Downeast Personal Defense and Safety firearm instructor Kris Wynne educates youth on how to handle guns.

“Eddie Eagle Program runs off the premise of four basic rules, said Wynne. “Stop. Don’t touch. Leave the room. Go tell an adult.”

Using props and simulations, Wynne teaches kids how to be gun safe.

It’s information that could save their lives.

“The programs that we do here help to make sure that we take the most risk out of that situation,” Wynne said.

She said there are four golden rules of gun safety children need to know:

1. Always keep your finger off the trigger.

2. Never point the gun at anyone or anything you don’t want to destroy.

3. Know your target and what’s beyond it.

4. Always assume a gun is loaded.

If there’s a negligent discharge, the gun owner will likely be held responsible.

“If you have children in your home, or you have children coming over to your home, you’re required to keep that gun safe,” said Wynne.

That means keeping a trigger guard on the gun or locking it in a safe.

“Have a lock box or something safe that you know your child can’t get to by curiosity or accident,” said Lindsey Richardson, a retail manager with Colt’s Guns and Pawn. “As a parent, you’re responsible for your child. As a gun owner, you’re responsible for safe placement of your gun.”

Wynne hopes all children are educated about gun safety, even if one isn’t in their home.

“You don’t want your child to live the rest of their life knowing that something like this happened, and they were the cause of it,” said Wynne. And it was all because they didn’t have the proper information.”

If you’re interested in getting you child enrolled in a gun safety course or want more information about firearm safety programs head to DownEast Personal Defense and Safety’s website.