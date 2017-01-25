Havelock man charged with murder of infant

WNCT Staff Published:
burroughs-james

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Havelock man who was babysitting a two-month-old child has been arrested and charged with murder after the child died Tuesday of injuries the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said were consistent with child abuse.

Emergency medical services responded to a Havelock home last Thursday in reference to a child having trouble breathing. After arriving at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, the child was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further care before dying on Tuesday, deputies said.

James T. Burroughs Jr., 27, of Havelock, who deputies said was babysitting the child, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond. His first appearance in Craven County District Court will be on Thursday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s