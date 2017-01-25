Havelock man charged with murder of infant

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Havelock man who was babysitting a two-month-old child has been arrested and charged with murder after the child died Tuesday of injuries the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said were consistent with child abuse.

Emergency medical services responded to a Havelock home last Thursday in reference to a child having trouble breathing. After arriving at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, the child was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further care before dying on Tuesday, deputies said.

James T. Burroughs Jr., 27, of Havelock, who deputies said was babysitting the child, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Craven County Jail under no bond. His first appearance in Craven County District Court will be on Thursday.