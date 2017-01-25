Greenville private school aims to prepare students for academic success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A private school in Greenville is working to bridge the gap between access and social status.

Third Street Academy’s goal is to prepare young boys to behave as gentlemen.

“The concept and the purpose of our school: We have brought together a school for boys to transform them,” said Beth Hinson, Third Street Academy principal. “Our idea is to bring them in and have families partner with us to create a community where boys are going to grow up and transform into great dads.”

Third Street Academy in Greenville is different than the traditional private school experience.

The academy is an all-boys Christian school aiming to prepare students for academic success and helping develop skills outside the classroom.

“For me, it’s a huge difference,” said Troy Millburn, a teacher at the school. “Being able to combine both spiritual and academics with education, to me, there is nothing better than that.”

Many of the students come from homes in the surrounding neighborhood, allowing access to families that may not have been able to enroll their children in private schooling otherwise.

Students said they believe they have access to experiences at Third Street Academy that they would not be able to have anywhere else.

“It helps you get smarter and helps you read better and write better,” said Mycheal Spellman, a student.

Teachers said serving as an educator and a role model can be tough, but it’s worth it.

“It was a challenge but a challenge I was looking forward to,” said Millburn.

Enrollment is open for the upcoming school year at Third Street Academy.

