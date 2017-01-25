First Alert Forecast: Spring-like Wednesday, much colder this weekend

SUMMARY: We will enjoy a spring-like day of weather Wednesday, but an approaching cold front brings chilly weather for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 30’s & 40s. Winds are calm to light this morning. A pretty quiet & cool morning.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 70. Winds will be southwesterly at 10-15 mph (higher at the coast).

TONIGHT: Warm temperatures continue overnight with lows in the lower to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Could be breezy at times.

THURSDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, especially in the morning and highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

