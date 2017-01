RIVER BEND, N.C. (WNCT)- River Bend Police are investigating after an overnight accident.

It happened around 1 a.m. along Shoreline Drive. That’s near Old Pollocksville Road.

The driver had to be extricated from the car and was then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Only one car was involved. River Bend Police responded, along with Rhems 36.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.