Town of Everetts works to clear damage caused by building collapse

EVERETTS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County town of Everetts is literally still picking up the pieces after a historic building on North Broad Street partially collapsed Monday.

Some of the damage has been cleaned up, but one concern moving forward is how the nearby railroad track will be impacted.

The CSX train comes through twice each day, and the concern is how the vibrations created by the train would impact the already fragile building.

“The train did come through last night, but it’s at a slower speed, which that will help some, but there’s still the vibration issue, and we’re going to have to continue to monitor that,” said Tommie Modlin, Martin County assistant emergency manager.

CSX officials were on scene Tuesday afternoon

They said trains will continue to run but will slow down to 10 miles per hour.

Officials said people should expect the road to be closed for at least another day.